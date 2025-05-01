Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Polyprotic Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Polyprotic Titrations / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given the initial concentration of phosphoric acid is 0.100 M and
K
a1
is 7.5 x 10
-3
, what is the hydrogen ion concentration using the quadratic formula?
A
0.100 M
B
0.0239 M
C
0.0075 M
D
0.050 M
