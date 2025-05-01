Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Polyprotic Titrations
Polyprotic Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Polyprotic Titrations / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a characteristic of polyprotic acids?
A
They can only donate one proton.
B
They have multiple equivalence points.
C
They do not form conjugate bases.
D
They have a single dissociation constant.
