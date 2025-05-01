Skip to main content
Polyprotic Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Polyprotic Titrations / Problem 3
Which equation is used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution before reaching the first equivalence point?
A
Quadratic formula
B
Arrhenius equation
C
ICE chart method
D
Henderson-Hasselbalch equation
