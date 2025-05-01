Skip to main content
Protic Acids and Bases
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Protic Acids and Bases / Problem 3
Problem 3
When HF reacts with NaOH, what are the products of this neutralization reaction?
A
H
2
O and NaCl
B
NaOH and HF
C
NaF and H
2
D
NaF and H
2
O
