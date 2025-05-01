Skip to main content
Protic Acids and Bases
Protic Acids and Bases
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Protic Acids and Bases / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following reactions illustrates the formation of an oxyacid?
A
CO
2
+ H
2
O → H
2
CO
3
B
H
2
+ O
2
→ H
2
O
C
N
2
+ 3 H
2
→ 2 NH
3
D
HCl + NaOH → NaCl + H
2
O
