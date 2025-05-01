Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Protic Acids and Bases
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Protic Acids and Bases
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Protic Acids and Bases / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a binary acid?
A
H
2
SO
4
B
HNO
3
C
H
3
PO
4
D
HCl
AI tutor
0
Show Answer