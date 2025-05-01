Skip to main content
Significant Figures
Problem 5
In which scenario might additional significant figure considerations be necessary?
A
When measuring length with a ruler.
B
When using logarithmic scales.
C
When measuring temperature in Celsius.
D
When using a digital stopwatch.
