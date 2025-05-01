Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Significant Figures
Experimental Error / Significant Figures / Problem 2
What might affect the counting of significant figures in more complex examples?
The speed of the measurement process.
The presence of scientific notation.
The temperature of the environment.
The color of the measurement tool.
