Analytical Chemistry
Significant Figures
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Significant Figures
3. Experimental Error / Significant Figures / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary role of significant figures in measurements?
To indicate the level of precision in measurements.
To provide an exact value of a measurement.
To determine the accuracy of a measurement.
To simplify complex calculations.
