Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
Problem 5
Calculate Δ
G
for a reaction with
n
= 3,
F
= 96485 C/mol, and
E
°
cell
= 1.5 V.
A
ΔG = -3 × 96485 × 1.5
B
ΔG = -96485 × 1.5
C
ΔG = 3 × 96485 × 1.5
D
ΔG = -3 × 1.5
Show Answer