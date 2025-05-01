Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does the Nernst equation help in calculating cell potential under non-standard conditions?
A
It calculates cell potential by ignoring the reaction quotient.
B
It calculates cell potential by considering the reaction quotient and electron transfer.
C
It calculates cell potential by using only the equilibrium constant.
D
It calculates cell potential by considering the standard conditions only.
