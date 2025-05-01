Skip to main content
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the relationship between galvanic cells and equilibrium?
A
Galvanic cells produce electricity because they are at equilibrium.
B
Galvanic cells produce electricity because they are not at equilibrium.
C
Galvanic cells do not produce electricity at any point.
D
Galvanic cells produce electricity only when equilibrium is reached.
