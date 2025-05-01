Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Standard Potentials
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Standard Potentials
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Potentials / Problem 4
Problem 4
Calculate the overall cell potential for a galvanic cell with half-reactions of +0.80 V and -0.40 V.
A
0.40 V
B
1.60 V
C
0.80 V
D
1.20 V
AI tutor
0
Show Answer