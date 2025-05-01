Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Standard Potentials
Standard Potentials
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Potentials / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which equation would you use to calculate cell potential when concentrations are not 1 molar?
A
The Nernst equation
B
The Van't Hoff equation
C
The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation
D
The Arrhenius equation
