Standard Potentials
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Standard Potentials
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Potentials / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why are half-reactions typically written as reductions in electrochemistry?
A
Because electrons are reactants and oxidation numbers decrease.
B
Because electrons are products and oxidation numbers increase.
C
Because it is a convention that has no real significance.
D
Because it simplifies the calculation of cell potentials.
