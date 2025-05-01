Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 4
Problem 4
After adding 310 mL of 0.050 M HNO
3
to 150 mL of 0.100 M NaOH, what is the pH of the solution?
A
12.52
B
1.35
C
2.96
D
7.00
