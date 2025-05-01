Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a strong acid-strong base titration, what is the role of the analyte?
A
The analyte is the neutral salt formed at the equivalence point.
B
The analyte is the titrant added to the solution.
C
The analyte is the indicator used to determine the endpoint.
D
The analyte is the substance being titrated.
