Analytical Chemistry
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a titration of 0.100 M NaOH with 0.050 M HNO
3
, if 120 mL of HNO3 is added to 150 mL of NaOH, which is the limiting reagent?
A
Neither is a limiting reagent.
B
NaOH
C
Both are limiting reagents.
D
HNO
3
0
