Analytical Chemistry
What is the definition of chemical equilibrium?
Given the reaction: 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), with equilibrium concentrations [NO2] = 0.5 M and [N2O4] = 0.2 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
If the concentration of a reactant is increased in a system at equilibrium, what will happen to the equilibrium position?
Why are solids and liquids ignored in equilibrium expressions?
Consider the exothermic reaction: N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g). What will happen to the equilibrium position if the temperature is increased?