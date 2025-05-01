Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Equilibrium State
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Equilibrium State
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the reaction: 2 NO
2
(g) ⇌ N
2
O
4
(g), with equilibrium concentrations [NO
2
] = 0.5 M and [N
2
O
4
] = 0.2 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
A
K
= 0.8
B
K
= 0.4
C
K
= 0.8
D
K
= 0.8
AI tutor
0
Show Answer