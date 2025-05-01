Skip to main content
The Equilibrium State
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 2
Problem 2

Given the reaction: 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), with equilibrium concentrations [NO2] = 0.5 M and [N2O4] = 0.2 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.