Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Equilibrium State
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Equilibrium State
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why are solids and liquids ignored in equilibrium expressions?
A
They are always present in excess.
B
They have no effect on the rate of reaction.
C
Their concentrations are constant and do not affect the equilibrium position.
D
They do not participate in chemical reactions.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer