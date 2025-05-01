Skip to main content
The Equilibrium State
The Equilibrium State
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 3
Problem 3
If the concentration of a reactant is increased in a system at equilibrium, what will happen to the equilibrium position?
A
The equilibrium constant will decrease.
B
The equilibrium position will not change.
C
The equilibrium position will shift to the left, favoring reactant formation.
D
The equilibrium position will shift to the right, favoring product formation.
