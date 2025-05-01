Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Reaction Quotient
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Reaction Quotient
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Reaction Quotient / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do you calculate the reaction quotient Q for a reaction involving gases?
A
By dividing the concentration of products by the concentration of reactants, excluding solids and liquids.
B
By adding the concentration of products and reactants.
C
By subtracting the concentration of reactants from the concentration of products.
D
By multiplying the concentration of products by the concentration of reactants.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer