The Reaction Quotient
The Reaction Quotient
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Reaction Quotient / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does a shift to the right on a number line correspond to changes in a chemical equation?
A
It indicates a decrease in both reactant and product concentrations.
B
It indicates no change in concentrations.
C
It indicates an increase in reactant concentration and a decrease in product concentration.
D
It indicates an increase in product concentration and a decrease in reactant concentration.
