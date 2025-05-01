Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
The Reaction Quotient
The Reaction Quotient
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Reaction Quotient / Problem 1
What is the reaction quotient Q?
A
The initial concentration of reactants in a reaction.
B
A constant value that only changes with temperature.
C
The final concentration of products in a reaction.
D
A measure of the ratio of products to reactants at any point in a reaction.
