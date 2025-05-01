Analytical Chemistry
What is calibration in the context of analytical chemistry?
What is thermal expansion and how does it impact analytical measurements?
A solution has a density of 0.998 g/mL at 20°C. If the temperature increases to 30°C, and the density decreases to 0.995 g/mL, what is the corrected concentration if the initial concentration was 1.0 M?
Why is glassware typically calibrated at 20 degrees Celsius?
In a laboratory setting, how might thermal expansion affect the precision of a volumetric flask measurement?