Thermal Dependency
Thermal Dependency
2. Tools of the Trade / Thermal Dependency / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is thermal expansion and how does it impact analytical measurements?
A
Thermal expansion is the increase in volume of a substance due to temperature increase, affecting measurement accuracy.
B
Thermal expansion is the change in color of a substance due to temperature increase.
C
Thermal expansion has no impact on analytical measurements.
D
Thermal expansion is the decrease in volume of a substance due to temperature increase, improving measurement accuracy.
