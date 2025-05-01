Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Thermal Dependency
2. Tools of the Trade / Thermal Dependency / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why is glassware typically calibrated at 20 degrees Celsius?
A
To ensure accurate volume measurements at a standard temperature.
B
To prevent glassware from breaking.
C
To increase the speed of chemical reactions.
D
To reduce the cost of glassware production.
