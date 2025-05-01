Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Thermal Dependency
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Thermal Dependency
2. Tools of the Trade / Thermal Dependency / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a laboratory setting, how might thermal expansion affect the precision of a volumetric flask measurement?
A
Thermal expansion causes the flask to deliver a smaller volume than intended, increasing precision.
B
Thermal expansion can cause the flask to deliver a larger volume than intended, reducing precision.
C
Thermal expansion only affects the color of the solution, not the volume.
D
Thermal expansion has no effect on the precision of volumetric measurements.
