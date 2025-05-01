Analytical Chemistry
Which of the following correctly defines weight percent?
If a solution contains 5 grams of solute and 95 grams of solvent, what is the weight percent of the solute?
Calculate the volume percent of alcohol in a solution containing 50 ml of alcohol and 150 ml of water.
Convert a solution with a weight percent of 10% to molarity, given the density of the solution is 1.2 g/ml and the molar mass of the solute is 60 g/mol.
In a medical scenario, a saline solution is prepared with a weight volume percent of 0.9%. How would you convert this to molarity for a more precise dosage calculation, given the molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol?