Analytical Chemistry
Volumetric Analysis
Volumetric Analysis
1. Chemical Measurements / Volumetric Analysis / Problem 4
Problem 4
Convert a solution with a weight percent of 10% to molarity, given the density of the solution is 1.2 g/ml and the molar mass of the solute is 60 g/mol.
A
1 M
B
2 M
C
3 M
D
0.5 M
