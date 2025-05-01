Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Volumetric Analysis
1. Chemical Measurements / Volumetric Analysis / Problem 2
If a solution contains 5 grams of solute and 95 grams of solvent, what is the weight percent of the solute?
5%
10%
15%
20%
