Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Volumetric Analysis
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Volumetric Analysis
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
1. Chemical Measurements / Volumetric Analysis / Problem 3
Problem 3
Calculate the volume percent of alcohol in a solution containing 50 ml of alcohol and 150 ml of water.
A
33.3%
B
20%
C
25%
D
30%
AI tutor
0
Show Answer