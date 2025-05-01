Skip to main content
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 5
Given a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.05 M and a
K
a
of 2.5 x 10
-5
, use an ICE chart to find the equilibrium concentration of A
-
.
A
1.12 x 10
-3
M
B
2.24 x 10
-3
M
C
0.05 M
D
2.5 x 10
-5
M
