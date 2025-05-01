Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Weak Acid-Base Equilibria / Problem 4
Problem 4

Given a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.1 M and a Ka of 1.8 x 10-5, use an ICE chart to find the equilibrium concentration of H3O+.