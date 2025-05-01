Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Weak Acid-Base Equilibria / Problem 3
Problem 3
If the pH of a solution is 3.5, what is the concentration of hydronium ions, [H
3
O
+
]?
A
3.16 x 10
-4
M
B
2.51 x 10
-4
M
C
5.62 x 10
-4
M
D
1.00 x 10
-3
M
AI tutor
0
Show Answer