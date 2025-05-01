Analytical Chemistry flashcard sets
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173 Decks
- Properties of Light definitions17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms
- Properties of Light quiz17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms
- Absorption of Light definitions17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms
- Absorption of Light quiz17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms
- Measuring Absorbance quiz #117. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry23 Terms
- Measuring Absorbance definitions17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry12 Terms
- Measuring Absorbance quiz17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms
- Beer's Law definitions17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms
- Beer's Law quiz17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry15 Terms