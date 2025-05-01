Anatomical Planes & Sections quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What is the purpose of anatomical planes in studying the human body? Anatomical planes are imaginary lines used to divide the body into sections, making it easier to understand, visualize, and describe the locations of structures for dissection, imaging, and diagrams.

Which anatomical plane divides the body into anterior and posterior sections, and how is it viewed? The frontal plane divides the body into anterior (front) and posterior (back) sections and is viewed from the front.

What is the difference between the midsagittal and parasagittal planes? The midsagittal plane divides the body into equal left and right halves along the midline, while the parasagittal plane divides the body into left and right sections that are not equal and do not align with the midline.

How does the transverse plane divide the body, and what is another name for this plane? The transverse plane, also known as the horizontal plane, divides the body into superior (upper) and inferior (lower) sections.

What characterizes an oblique plane, and how does it differ from the other anatomical planes? An oblique plane cuts the body at any angle other than the standard x, y, or z axes, resulting in irregular or oblong section shapes, unlike the standard frontal, sagittal, or transverse planes.

What is an anatomical section, and how is it related to anatomical planes? An anatomical section is an actual slice or image of the body made along an anatomical plane, used for medical and educational purposes.