Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz #1 Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz #1
What anatomical term refers to the forehead region of the head?
Frontal refers to the forehead region.Which anatomical term is used for the eye area?
Orbital pertains to the eye.What does the anatomical term 'mental' refer to?
Mental refers to the chin.Which term is used to describe the ear region in anatomy?
Otic refers to the ear.What anatomical term is associated with the nose?
Nasal refers to the nose.Which anatomical term describes the cheek area?
Buccal refers to the cheek.What does the term 'oral' refer to in anatomical terminology?
Oral refers to the mouth.Which term encompasses the entire head region?
Cephalic refers to the entire head.What anatomical term is used for the back of the head?
Occipital refers to the back of the head.Which anatomical term refers to the neck region?
Cervical refers to the neck.