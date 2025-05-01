Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What anatomical term refers to the forehead region of the head? Frontal refers to the forehead region.

Which anatomical term is used for the eye area? Orbital pertains to the eye.

What does the anatomical term 'mental' refer to? Mental refers to the chin.

Which term is used to describe the ear region in anatomy? Otic refers to the ear.

What anatomical term is associated with the nose? Nasal refers to the nose.

Which anatomical term describes the cheek area? Buccal refers to the cheek.