Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz #1 Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • What anatomical term refers to the forehead region of the head?
    Frontal refers to the forehead region.
  • Which anatomical term is used for the eye area?
    Orbital pertains to the eye.
  • What does the anatomical term 'mental' refer to?
    Mental refers to the chin.
  • Which term is used to describe the ear region in anatomy?
    Otic refers to the ear.
  • What anatomical term is associated with the nose?
    Nasal refers to the nose.
  • Which anatomical term describes the cheek area?
    Buccal refers to the cheek.
  • What does the term 'oral' refer to in anatomical terminology?
    Oral refers to the mouth.
  • Which term encompasses the entire head region?
    Cephalic refers to the entire head.
  • What anatomical term is used for the back of the head?
    Occipital refers to the back of the head.
  • Which anatomical term refers to the neck region?
    Cervical refers to the neck.