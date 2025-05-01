Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz #1 Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz #1
What anatomical term refers to the hip region and which bone is associated with it?
Coxal refers to the hip region, and the associated bone is the coxal bone, which is part of the pelvis.Which anatomical term describes the thigh area, and what is the major bone found there?
Femoral describes the thigh area, and the major bone found there is the femur.What is the patellar region, and what bone does it contain?
The patellar region is centered around the kneecap and contains the patella bone.Which term refers to the back of the knee, and how can you remember it?
Popliteal refers to the back of the knee; you can remember it because the knees sometimes 'pop' when standing.What does the term 'crural' refer to in anatomical terminology?
Crural refers to the lower leg region, specifically the area between the knee and the ankle.Which anatomical term is used for the back of the calf?
Sural is the term used for the back of the calf.What does the term 'pedal' refer to, and how can you remember its meaning?
Pedal refers to the foot, and you can remember it because you use your feet to pedal a bicycle.Which anatomical term describes the bottom of the foot?
Plantar describes the bottom of the foot.What is the anatomical term for the ankle region and its bones?
Tarsal is the anatomical term for the ankle region and the tarsal bones.What are metatarsals, and where are they located?
Metatarsals are the bones of the foot located just after the ankle bones.Which anatomical term refers to the heel, and what is the name of the heel bone?
Calcaneal refers to the heel, and the heel bone is called the calcaneus.What does the term 'hallux' refer to in anatomical terminology?
Hallux refers to the big toe.What does the term 'digital' refer to in the context of the foot?
Digital refers to the toes, and the same term is used for both fingers and toes.How can you distinguish between the terms 'crural' and 'sural' when referring to the lower leg?
Crural refers to the entire lower leg between the knee and ankle, while sural specifically refers to the back of the calf.