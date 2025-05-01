Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What anatomical term refers to the hip region and which bone is associated with it? Coxal refers to the hip region, and the associated bone is the coxal bone, which is part of the pelvis.

Which anatomical term describes the thigh area, and what is the major bone found there? Femoral describes the thigh area, and the major bone found there is the femur.

What is the patellar region, and what bone does it contain? The patellar region is centered around the kneecap and contains the patella bone.

Which term refers to the back of the knee, and how can you remember it? Popliteal refers to the back of the knee; you can remember it because the knees sometimes 'pop' when standing.

What does the term 'crural' refer to in anatomical terminology? Crural refers to the lower leg region, specifically the area between the knee and the ankle.

Which anatomical term is used for the back of the calf? Sural is the term used for the back of the calf.