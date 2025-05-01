Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main anatomical regions of the uterine tubes, and what is the primary function of each region? The uterine tubes have three regions: the infundibulum (funnel-shaped opening with fimbriae that captures the ovulated oocyte), the ampulla (widest part and common site of fertilization), and the isthmus (narrow portion connecting to the uterus).

Describe the three layers of the uterine wall and their respective functions. The uterine wall consists of the perimetrium (outer layer, protective covering), myometrium (middle layer, smooth muscle for contractions), and endometrium (inner mucosa, with a functional layer shed during menstruation and a basal layer that regenerates the functional layer).

How is the blood supply to the uterus organized, and what role do the straight and spiral arteries play in menstruation? The uterine artery supplies blood to the uterus, branching into straight arteries (supplying the basal layer of the endometrium) and spiral arteries (supplying the functional layer). Vasoconstriction of spiral arteries leads to shedding of the functional layer during menstruation.

What are the major ligaments supporting the female reproductive organs, and what does each specifically support? The broad ligament (with mesometrium supporting the uterus, mesosalpinks supporting the uterine tubes, and mesovarium supporting the ovaries), the round ligament (anchors uterus to anterior body wall), the ovarian ligament (anchors ovary to uterus), and the suspensory ligament (suspends ovary to pelvic wall) support the female reproductive organs.

List the layers of the vaginal wall and explain the function of each. The vaginal wall has three layers: adventitia (outer fibroelastic layer for expansion), muscularis (middle smooth muscle for contraction), and mucosa (inner stratified squamous epithelium for protection against friction).

What structures make up the vulva, and what is the function of the clitoris? The vulva includes the mons pubis, labia majora, labia minora, vestibule, clitoris, and vaginal orifice. The clitoris is a sensitive, erectile structure homologous to the penis, contributing to sexual arousal.