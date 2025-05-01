Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do the cremaster and dartos muscles regulate the temperature of the testes? The cremaster muscle contracts to pull the scrotum closer to the body when cold, while the dartos muscle contracts to wrinkle the scrotal skin, reducing surface area and heat loss; both help maintain optimal temperature for sperm production.

What is the function of the epididymis in the male reproductive system? The epididymis stores and allows sperm to mature, providing a site where they can be kept for weeks or months until ejaculation.

What are the three main accessory glands of the male reproductive system and their contributions to semen? The seminal glands produce seminal fluid (about 70% of semen), the prostate produces prostatic secretion (about 30%), and the bulbourethral glands secrete mucus for lubrication and neutralizing acidic urine.

What are the three main regions of the penis and their functions? The penis consists of the root (anchors the penis to the pelvic floor), the body (main shaft), and the glans (head, involved in sexual stimulation and ejaculation).

What is the function of the prepuce (foreskin) in the male reproductive system? The prepuce is a fold of skin that covers and protects the glans (head) of the penis.

How do the male accessory gland secretions combine to form semen? Semen is formed by the combination of sperm from the testes, seminal fluid from the seminal glands, prostatic secretion from the prostate, and mucus from the bulbourethral glands.