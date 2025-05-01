Classification of Joints quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

How many functional and structural joint classifications exist? There are three functional joint classifications and three structural joint classifications.

What is the basis for structural joint classification? Structural joint classification is based on the type of material binding the bones together.

What is an amphiarthrosis joint, and how much movement does it allow? An amphiarthrosis is a functional joint classification that allows a little or an average amount of movement.

What type of movement do synarthroses allow? Synarthroses allow no movement; they are immovable joints.

What is an example of a synarthrosis joint? An example of a synarthrosis joint is the suture between bones of the skull.

What is an example of an amphiarthrosis joint? An example of an amphiarthrosis joint is the intervertebral disc joint in the spine.