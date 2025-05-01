Skip to main content
Classification of Joints quiz #3 Flashcards

Classification of Joints quiz #3
  • How many functional and structural joint classifications exist?
    There are three functional joint classifications and three structural joint classifications.
  • What is the basis for structural joint classification?
    Structural joint classification is based on the type of material binding the bones together.
  • What is an amphiarthrosis joint, and how much movement does it allow?
    An amphiarthrosis is a functional joint classification that allows a little or an average amount of movement.
  • What type of movement do synarthroses allow?
    Synarthroses allow no movement; they are immovable joints.
  • What is an example of a synarthrosis joint?
    An example of a synarthrosis joint is the suture between bones of the skull.
  • What is an example of an amphiarthrosis joint?
    An example of an amphiarthrosis joint is the intervertebral disc joint in the spine.
  • What is an example of a diarthrosis joint?
    An example of a diarthrosis joint is the shoulder joint.
  • What binds the bones together in fibrous joints?
    Fibrous joints are bound together by collagen fibers of dense connective tissue.
  • What functional classifications can fibrous joints be?
    Fibrous joints can be classified functionally as synarthroses or amphiarthroses.
  • What is the mobility and stability of cartilaginous joints?
    Cartilaginous joints provide stability but allow only limited mobility.
  • What is a synovial joint, and what is its main structural feature?
    A synovial joint is characterized by a synovial cavity between the bones, allowing for dynamic movement.
  • What is the main advantage of synovial joints?
    Synovial joints allow for a wide range of dynamic and free movement.
  • Can a single joint be classified into both a functional and a structural category?
    Yes, each joint is classified into one functional and one structural category, resulting in overlap between the two systems.
  • What is the role of the synovial cavity in synovial joints?
    The synovial cavity allows for free movement and contains synovial fluid to lubricate the joint.
  • Which structural joint type is most likely to be immobile?
    Fibrous joints are most likely to be immobile.