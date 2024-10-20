Clonal Selection definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Clonal Selection A process where specific B and T cells are activated and proliferate in response to a specific antigen.

BCR Receptors on B cells that bind to specific antigens, triggering the cell's activation and proliferation.

TCR Receptors on T cells that bind to specific antigens, initiating the cell's activation and proliferation.

Antigen A substance that triggers an immune response, specifically recognized by BCRs or TCRs.

Proliferation The process of cell multiplication, creating identical clones of a specific B or T cell.

Plasma Cell A differentiated B cell that secretes antibodies specific to the antigen encountered.

Memory B Cell A differentiated B cell that remains in the body for faster response to future infections by the same antigen.

Adaptive Immune Response The immune system's targeted response to specific antigens, involving clonal selection and proliferation.

Differentiation The process by which activated B cells change into plasma cells or memory B cells.

Antibodies Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to specific antigens to neutralize or eliminate them.

Mixed Population A diverse group of B and T cells with different BCRs and TCRs capable of recognizing various antigens.

Phenotype The observable characteristics of a cell, which can change during differentiation.