Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Clonal Selection definitions Flashcards

Back
Clonal Selection definitions
1/13
  • Clonal Selection
    A process where specific B and T cells are activated and proliferate in response to a specific antigen.
  • BCR
    Receptors on B cells that bind to specific antigens, triggering the cell's activation and proliferation.
  • TCR
    Receptors on T cells that bind to specific antigens, initiating the cell's activation and proliferation.
  • Antigen
    A substance that triggers an immune response, specifically recognized by BCRs or TCRs.
  • Proliferation
    The process of cell multiplication, creating identical clones of a specific B or T cell.
  • Plasma Cell
    A differentiated B cell that secretes antibodies specific to the antigen encountered.
  • Memory B Cell
    A differentiated B cell that remains in the body for faster response to future infections by the same antigen.
  • Adaptive Immune Response
    The immune system's targeted response to specific antigens, involving clonal selection and proliferation.
  • Differentiation
    The process by which activated B cells change into plasma cells or memory B cells.
  • Antibodies
    Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to specific antigens to neutralize or eliminate them.
  • Mixed Population
    A diverse group of B and T cells with different BCRs and TCRs capable of recognizing various antigens.
  • Phenotype
    The observable characteristics of a cell, which can change during differentiation.
  • Secondary Infection
    A subsequent encounter with the same antigen, prompting a faster immune response due to memory cells.