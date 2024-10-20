Clonal Selection definitions Flashcards
Clonal Selection definitions
- Clonal SelectionA process where specific B and T cells are activated and proliferate in response to a specific antigen.
- BCRReceptors on B cells that bind to specific antigens, triggering the cell's activation and proliferation.
- TCRReceptors on T cells that bind to specific antigens, initiating the cell's activation and proliferation.
- AntigenA substance that triggers an immune response, specifically recognized by BCRs or TCRs.
- ProliferationThe process of cell multiplication, creating identical clones of a specific B or T cell.
- Plasma CellA differentiated B cell that secretes antibodies specific to the antigen encountered.
- Memory B CellA differentiated B cell that remains in the body for faster response to future infections by the same antigen.
- Adaptive Immune ResponseThe immune system's targeted response to specific antigens, involving clonal selection and proliferation.
- DifferentiationThe process by which activated B cells change into plasma cells or memory B cells.
- AntibodiesProteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to specific antigens to neutralize or eliminate them.
- Mixed PopulationA diverse group of B and T cells with different BCRs and TCRs capable of recognizing various antigens.
- PhenotypeThe observable characteristics of a cell, which can change during differentiation.
- Secondary InfectionA subsequent encounter with the same antigen, prompting a faster immune response due to memory cells.