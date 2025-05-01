Directional Terms: Body Sides quiz #1 Flashcards
Directional Terms: Body Sides quiz #1
What does the term 'medial' mean in relation to the body's midline?
'Medial' refers to a position closer to or towards the body's midline.How is the term 'lateral' used to describe the position of body parts?
'Lateral' describes a position that is farther from or away from the body's midline.What does 'intermediate' mean when describing the location of a body structure?
'Intermediate' refers to a structure that is located between two other structures on the medial-lateral axis.Define 'ipsilateral' and provide an example using the limbs.
'Ipsilateral' means on the same side of the body; for example, the left knee is ipsilateral to the left hand.What does 'contralateral' mean, and how would you use it in a sentence?
'Contralateral' means on the opposite side of the body; for example, the left knee is contralateral to the right hand.Why is it important to use the body's right and left sides rather than your own when describing anatomical positions?
It is important because anatomical terms always refer to the body's own right and left sides, which may be opposite to the observer's perspective.Can the term 'intermediate' be used to describe positions on the superior-inferior axis? Explain your answer.
