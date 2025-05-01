Directional Terms: Up and Down quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

What does the directional term 'superior' mean in human anatomy? Superior means towards the top of the body or towards the head.

What does the directional term 'inferior' mean in human anatomy? Inferior means lower on the body or towards the feet.

How are the terms 'superior' and 'inferior' used when comparing body parts? They are always used relative to another body part; for example, the chest is superior to the abdomen.

Can the terms 'superior' and 'inferior' be used for the arms and legs? Yes, but there is a separate set of terms for arms and legs that is preferred; however, superior and inferior can be used when comparing limbs to other body parts.

What does the term 'rostral' refer to in anatomical terminology? Rostral means towards the nose or beak.

What do the terms 'cranial' and 'cephalic' refer to? Cranial and cephalic both refer to the head region.