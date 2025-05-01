Osmoregulation Homeostatic mechanism maintaining solute concentration and water balance, crucial for survival in varying environments.

Excretory System Organ system responsible for removing nitrogenous waste and regulating water and solute levels in the body.

Kidney Bean-shaped organ filtering blood plasma, forming urine, and playing a central role in fluid and electrolyte balance.

Nephron Functional unit of the kidney, consisting of tubules and blood vessels, responsible for filtration and reabsorption.

Cortex Outer layer of the kidney, containing most nephrons and involved in initial filtration processes.

Medulla Inner region of the kidney, characterized by high salinity and essential for water reabsorption.