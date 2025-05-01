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Osmoregulation Homeostatic mechanism maintaining solute concentration and water balance, crucial for survival in varying environments. Excretory System Organ system responsible for removing nitrogenous waste and regulating water and solute levels in the body. Kidney Bean-shaped organ filtering blood plasma, forming urine, and playing a central role in fluid and electrolyte balance. Nephron Functional unit of the kidney, consisting of tubules and blood vessels, responsible for filtration and reabsorption. Cortex Outer layer of the kidney, containing most nephrons and involved in initial filtration processes. Medulla Inner region of the kidney, characterized by high salinity and essential for water reabsorption. Urea Less toxic nitrogenous waste product formed from ammonia and carbon dioxide, excreted with minimal water loss. Ammonia Highly toxic nitrogenous waste requiring significant dilution, commonly excreted by aquatic organisms. Uric Acid Nitrogenous waste with low solubility, excreted by organisms in arid environments to conserve water. Juxtaglomerular Apparatus Specialized kidney structure containing cells that detect blood pressure changes and initiate hormone release. Renin Protein released by kidney cells in response to low blood pressure, triggering a cascade of hormonal events. Angiotensinogen Inactive precursor protein produced by the liver, converted into active forms during blood pressure regulation. Angiotensin II Potent molecule causing blood vessel constriction, stimulating hormone release, and increasing blood pressure. Aldosterone Hormone from the adrenal cortex promoting salt and water reabsorption in the kidney, raising blood volume. Antidiuretic Hormone Pituitary hormone enhancing water reabsorption in the kidneys, crucial for maintaining blood volume. RAAS Hormonal system integrating kidney, liver, and adrenal signals to regulate blood pressure and fluid balance.
Fluid Balance definitions
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