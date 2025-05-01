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Fluid Balance definitions

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  • Osmoregulation
    Homeostatic mechanism maintaining solute concentration and water balance, crucial for survival in varying environments.
  • Excretory System
    Organ system responsible for removing nitrogenous waste and regulating water and solute levels in the body.
  • Kidney
    Bean-shaped organ filtering blood plasma, forming urine, and playing a central role in fluid and electrolyte balance.
  • Nephron
    Functional unit of the kidney, consisting of tubules and blood vessels, responsible for filtration and reabsorption.
  • Cortex
    Outer layer of the kidney, containing most nephrons and involved in initial filtration processes.
  • Medulla
    Inner region of the kidney, characterized by high salinity and essential for water reabsorption.
  • Urea
    Less toxic nitrogenous waste product formed from ammonia and carbon dioxide, excreted with minimal water loss.
  • Ammonia
    Highly toxic nitrogenous waste requiring significant dilution, commonly excreted by aquatic organisms.
  • Uric Acid
    Nitrogenous waste with low solubility, excreted by organisms in arid environments to conserve water.
  • Juxtaglomerular Apparatus
    Specialized kidney structure containing cells that detect blood pressure changes and initiate hormone release.
  • Renin
    Protein released by kidney cells in response to low blood pressure, triggering a cascade of hormonal events.
  • Angiotensinogen
    Inactive precursor protein produced by the liver, converted into active forms during blood pressure regulation.
  • Angiotensin II
    Potent molecule causing blood vessel constriction, stimulating hormone release, and increasing blood pressure.
  • Aldosterone
    Hormone from the adrenal cortex promoting salt and water reabsorption in the kidney, raising blood volume.
  • Antidiuretic Hormone
    Pituitary hormone enhancing water reabsorption in the kidneys, crucial for maintaining blood volume.
  • RAAS
    Hormonal system integrating kidney, liver, and adrenal signals to regulate blood pressure and fluid balance.