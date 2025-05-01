Implantation quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main steps and cellular changes that occur during implantation of the blastocyst into the endometrium between days 6 and 12 post-conception?

Implantation begins around days 6 to 9 post-conception when the blastocyst's trophoblast cells adhere to the receptive endometrium, which is prepared by increased estrogen and progesterone. The trophoblast differentiates into two layers: the cytotrophoblast and the syncytiotrophoblast. The syncytiotrophoblast erodes the endometrium by secreting digestive enzymes and growth factors, allowing nutrient absorption. By days 10 to 12, the embryoblast separates from the trophoblast, forming the bilaminar embryonic disc and the amniotic cavity. Endometrial cells proliferate to cover the blastocyst, completing implantation. The syncytiotrophoblast also begins secreting human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), which is detectable in pregnancy tests.