Introduction to Cell Division quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Cell Division quiz #3
How do asexual and sexual reproduction differ in terms of the number of parents involved and the genetic similarity of offspring?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and produces genetically diverse offspring.What is the main purpose of cell division in living organisms?
Cell division allows organisms to reproduce, grow from a single cell to an adult, and repair damaged tissues.Which type of cell division is exclusive to prokaryotic cells, and what does it produce?
Binary fission is exclusive to prokaryotic cells and produces two genetically identical daughter cells.What are the two main types of eukaryotic cell division, and what do they produce?
The two main types are mitosis, which produces diploid somatic cells, and meiosis, which produces haploid gametes.How do the chromosome numbers differ between somatic cells and gametes in humans?
Somatic cells are diploid (2n) with two copies of each chromosome, while gametes are haploid (n) with one copy of each chromosome.What must happen to a cell’s DNA before it divides, and why?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and produces genetically diverse offspring.Which processes are examples of asexual reproduction, and what is a key characteristic of their offspring?
Binary fission and mitosis are examples of asexual reproduction, and their offspring are genetically identical to the parent.What role does meiosis play in sexual reproduction?
Meiosis produces gametes (sperm and egg), which fuse during fertilization to create genetically diverse offspring.Why is cell division important for tissue repair?
Cell division replaces dead or damaged cells, allowing tissues to heal and maintain proper function.