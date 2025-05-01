Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main differences between loose and dense connective tissue proper in terms of their protein fiber arrangement and ground substance? Loose connective tissue has loosely spaced protein fibers with a large amount of ground substance, while dense connective tissue has densely packed protein fibers with less ground substance.

Describe the three types of protein fibers found in connective tissue proper and their main characteristics. Collagen fibers are long, unbranched, and strong, providing strength with some flexibility; reticular fibers are net-like and branched, offering multi-directional strength; elastic fibers are branched, wavy, and made of elastin, allowing for extensive stretching and return to original shape.

What are the two main categories of cells found in connective tissue proper, and what are their primary functions? The two main categories are fixed (resident) cells, which include fibroblasts, fibrocytes, and adipocytes that build, maintain, or store fat in the extracellular matrix, and migratory cells, such as macrophages and mast cells, which are immune cells that protect against infection.

Why is connective tissue proper sometimes referred to as fibrous or general connective tissue? It is called fibrous connective tissue because it is rich in protein fibers that are easily seen under a microscope, and general connective tissue because it performs generalized functions across multiple body systems.

What roles do fibroblasts and fibrocytes play in connective tissue proper? Fibroblasts are active, immature cells that build and secrete components of the extracellular matrix, while fibrocytes are mature cells that maintain the matrix with minor repairs and can revert to fibroblasts if needed for tissue repair.

